Best selling sports cars in the US (infographic)

It seems that American car buyers still prefer US-based sports car over imported ones. The Ford Mustang is by some distance the sports car of choice for Americans. A $25,185 price tag combined with a 300 horsepower 3.7 liter V6 makes it unsurprising that, according to Ford, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the States for 45 years straight. Last year, over 105 thousand people bought a brand new Mustang – 33 thousand more than its nearest rival, the Chevrolet Camaro.

source: statista.com