Best warm-water beaches in Attica (photos)

We are well into summer, but some people might find it hard, either for lack of time or financial reasons, to get away for vacations. But there is no reason to despair, especially for those living in Athens.

Attica has many beaches on offering where people can enjoy a nice dip in the crystal clear waters. Some have shallow waters, others a little warmer while others are a little cooler.

Site exploringgreece.tv located four beaches in Attica with warm waters that are perfect for families and children.

Psatha



One of the beaches of Attica with warm waters, Psatha is about an hour from the center of Athens and is surrounded by a pine forest that will offer you perfect shade and tranquility. It is a pebble beach with crystal clear warm waters. One of the best things about this beach is that its large size means it will never be crowded.

Mikro Kavouri

Another warm-water beach, Mikro Kavouri is just right for a relaxing swim under the Attica sun. With a clean sandy beach, it is ideal for families. Beachgoers will enjoy the natural shade it has to offer, while it is only a stone’s throw away from the city centre. It is one of the most easily accessible beaches in Attica and as popular as Megalo Kavouri.

Daskaleio

This beach is located in Keratea in east Attica. This might have anything outstanding or exceptional but provides you with the simple things we often overlook or underestimate. Namely, clean waters, nice fluffy sand and warm waters. You can combine your warm dive in the waters with a nice meal in one of the many local taverns you will find. It is ideal to spend the whole day.

Vravrona

Situated 40 minutes from downtown Athens, Vravrona also has relatively warm water, albeit, not as much as the previous three beaches on the list. Its clear blue waters are quite mesmerising, while the shade is bountiful as there are trees all around you. One of the beaches in Attica that is worth getting to know if you haven’t already.

source exploringgreece.tv

also read

Woman saves family from drowning while topless

Greece has the 4th largest army in the EU (infographic-video)