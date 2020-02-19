“Beverly Hills, 90210” TV series actress Esther Scott dies

Esther Scott, who made a number of guest appearances on hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died Friday in Los Angeles, her representative confirmed. She had suffered a heart attack Tuesday at her Santa Monica home. She was 66.

The actress also appeared in “Boyz N the Hood,” voiced Shodu in the “Ewoks” series and guest-starred on dozens of TV series.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Scott appeared in at least 73 films and shows beginning in the 1980s. She had recurring roles in “The Geena Davis Show, ” “The Help” TV show and “Hart of Dixie,” and “Full House,” “Ellen,” “Sister Sister,” “Hart of Dixie” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” In the popular film “Boyz N the Hood,” Scott played the grandmother of Tisha. She voiced the character Shodu in the “Star Wars” animated spin-off “Ewoks.”

source variety.com

feature image credit: AFP/visualhellas.gr