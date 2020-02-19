“Beverly Hills, 90210” TV series actress Esther Scott dies

Esther Scott, who made a number of guest appearances on hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died Friday in Los Angeles, her representative confirmed. She had suffered a heart attack Tuesday at her Santa Monica home. She was 66.
The actress also appeared in “Boyz N the Hood,” voiced Shodu in the “Ewoks” series and guest-starred on dozens of TV series.
Arrivals at “The Birth of a Nation” Los Angeles Premiere held at the Cinerama Dome on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Esther Scott,Gabrielle Union
Born in Queens, N.Y., Scott appeared in at least 73 films and shows beginning in the 1980s. She had recurring roles in “The Geena Davis Show, ” “The Help” TV show and “Hart of Dixie,” and “Full House,” “Ellen,” “Sister Sister,” “Hart of Dixie” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” In the popular film “Boyz N the Hood,” Scott played the grandmother of Tisha. She voiced the character Shodu in the “Star Wars” animated spin-off “Ewoks.”
source variety.com
