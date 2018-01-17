Beware! New malware can take photos with WhatsApp selfie camera!

WhatsApp was considered one the safest smartphone applications, but security experts say a new spyware could read messages and even take selfie photos from a user’s phone. The invasive malware is called Skygofree, according to a new report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. The firm described the malware as a Trojan and says some of its capabilities include location tracking and audio recording. Skygofree can infiltrate a user’s traffic history by connecting to a WiFi network controlled by hackers without the owner’s knowledge. The malware can also monitor apps like Facebook Messenger, Skype and Viber. Kaspersky says incidents of the spyware have so far been detected in Italy, which leads them to believe it could have started there.