Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles in Mykonos (video)

Tina Knowles, the mother of the famous pop star Beyonce star, is on holidays in Mykonos! Accompanied by her husband and step-father of the famous American R’n’B queen, Richard Lawson, and one of her sisters.

Tina, a 65-year-old fashion designer, was caught on video by Mykonos Live TV’s camera as she was enjoying the beautiful waters with her family at SantAnna beach club in Paraga.

Beyonce’s mother went into the sea wearing a full-body stretch suit. The company snapped quite a few and seemed to be relishing every moment of their “Greek” experience.

Tina in a past interview had revealed that she does Pilates five times a week and is very dedicated and disciplined when it comes to her dietary habits, while Beyonce has said that her mother is her biggest source of inspiration to her!

