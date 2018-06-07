Beyond the Borders Film Festival returns to Kastellorizo

The Hellenic Institute of Historical Research, in conjunction with the municipality of Kastellorizo & Kas

In its third year, the International Documentary Festival ‘Beyond Borders’ is inviting genre lovers to one of Greece’s most unique islands, Kastellorizo, also known as Castellorizo or Megisti.

The island, which has been dubbed ‘heaven of the Aegean’ will host the festival from 26 August to 2 September 2018 making Kastellorizo a meeting point for the creators of historical and sociopolitical documentaries.

The Hellenic Institute of Historical Research, in conjunction with the municipality of Kastellorizo and Kas, a nearby Turkish city have created a rare cultural experience for visitors planning to attend Beyond Borders.

The festival, since its inception in 2008 by a team of young historians and researchers with the aim of preserving, documenting and disseminating contemporary history, has attracting many leading figures of the world’s arts scene.

Apart from an impressive list of historical and other documentaries, visitors will have the chance to feel first-hand what hospitality feels like at this cultural crossroads between Europe and Asia.

From once being one of Greece’s most cosmopolitan and famous ports as well as the center of a 13 island constellation, Kastellorizo only has 300 inhabitants.

Beyond Borders, supported by the 45,000 member community of the Hellenic History Foundation becomes one more effort to increase awareness on the importance of history, heritage and culture with the hope to breathe life back into the otherwise stunning Kastellorizo.

Source: neoskosmos