Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South Los Angeles

A man suspected of slashing victims on his bicycle has struck again in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.
Los Angeles police released surveillance video after a man and a woman were attacked in two separate incidents on Monday.
In the first incident, a man standing by a bus stop near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard was slashed in the face by an edged weapon at about 8:40 a.m.
About 15 minutes later, the suspect slashed a woman near 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard, causing severe injury to her face and ear.
Both victims are expected to survive.
