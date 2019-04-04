Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South Los Angeles

“In one incident in Harbor Division, it appears he tried to take a purse. The victim fought back, the suspect rode off laughing”

A man suspected of slashing victims on his bicycle has struck again in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

Los Angeles police released surveillance video after a man and a woman were attacked in two separate incidents on Monday.

In the first incident, a man standing by a bus stop near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard was slashed in the face by an edged weapon at about 8:40 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect slashed a woman near 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard, causing severe injury to her face and ear.

Both victims are expected to survive.

