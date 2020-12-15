Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

The newly elected president is expected to deliver a speech tonight from Wilmington, Delaware, where he is staying

The Electoral College today confirmed the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States,

President Donald Trump, challenged the election result of November 3 and tried to overturn the result through legal means.

Confirmation of the president-elect came as California gave him 55 votes Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Biden’s victory was confirmed by the 16 Michigan Grand Electors who voted for the Democrats as President of the United States today.

I’m forever humbled by the fact that 5.7 million people chipped in to power our campaign to victory. And to thank everyone, we’re hosting a Grassroots Donor Thank You call tonight. Head to https://t.co/c4wtQjE6hU to join us. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 14, 2020

