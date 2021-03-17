Biden: Putin is a killer. He will pay a price

US President Joe Biden in an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday morning addressed a U.S. intelligence assessment that said Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised operations last year intended to hurt Biden’s presidential campaign and exacerbate tension in the U.S. “He will pay a price,” Biden said of Putin. Biden also said he thinks Putin is a killer.

The United States’ chief intelligence office on Tuesday released an unclassified report on foreign meddling in the 2020 election that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw sweeping efforts aimed at “denigrating” President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Biden told Stephanopoulos that he had warned Putin about a potential response during a call in late January.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said. “We had a long talk, he and I, when we — I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.”

source abcnews.go.com

