Big scandal with the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AEPI)!

Feb, 10 2017 Author: newsroom

The CEO’s monthly salary was 52.000 Euros, that is 635.565 Euros a year!

 

After an investigation by the authorities it was revealed that the company not only it was not paying the royalties and fines it had collected to the lawful recipients but the CEOs monthly salary was an astonishing 52.000 Euros.

According to information from TVXS the company was not performing the money to the beneficiaries. The amount is around 42.000.000 Euros(!) and apart from the unbelievably high salaries they were paying themselves, they were giving each other…loans!

The AEPI represents 14.540 Greek artists and around 2.200.000 foreign artists through representation contracts. The company was agreed to withhold 10% of the rights and the fines it was collecting which were supposed to give to cultural purposes and charity, which never happened.

  • ευριπιδης

    Are you sure you are translating correctly the terminology? It is not fines, it is royalties. God knows how many other mistakes there are due to translatory ignorance. The text is simply incomprehensible. Fire your translator. That’s a good start.

    • themanews

      If you don’t pay royalties and you get caught, you ‘ll pay a fine. So there is no mistake in the “translation”. AEPI’s major source of income apparently comes from fines, as too few people pay royalties in Greece and AEPI has a bearly leagal way of massively collecting these fines.
      Also, we don’t have “translators”, we have journalists.