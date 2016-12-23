Bigger IS better! Kylie Jenner has…two points on the subject! (HOT PHOTOS)

18 year old Kylie Jenner has obviously set as a goal to proof to all you unbelievers that when it comes to boobs, bigger is better!

Although she officially denies(!) that she ever had any plastic surgery, her photos tell another story…

According to her, “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said at the time. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

Boob job or no boob job, it obvious where she stands on the debate!

But enough from us. You can look at the pictures and draw your own conclusions!…