Biggest survey since Brexit referendum shows Britain still wants to leave the EU

The study revealed 54% would be happy if the country exited the European bloc

The majority of British people support leaving the EU, according to the largest Brexit poll taken since the referendum three years ago.

Those people backed Brexit whether they voted yes or no in 2016, according to the ComRes/Channel 5 poll.

The study, which collected information from 26,000 voters, showed 50% were in favour of Brexit, while 42% wanted to remain.

The number changed to 54% in favour of Brexit when you excluded people who answered “don’t know”.

The four possible answers to the question of “preferred outcome” were “the UK remaining in the EU”, “the UK leaving the EU with a withdrawal deal’, “the UK leaving the EU on a No Deal basis” and “don’t know”.

