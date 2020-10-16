Bikini model left embarrassed after blouse pops open (video)

As a bikini model and social media influencer, she’s not shy about showing off her body on Instagram.
But Jadé Tuncdoruk was left red-faced as she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while attending a GHD event in Sydney, on Thursday.
The 25-year-old’s incredibly tight blue blouse suddenly burst open and revealed her black bra underneath during the dinner.
more at dailymail.co.uk
