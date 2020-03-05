Bill Clinton says he had sex with Monica Lewinsky to ease the pressures of the job…

“I did it to manage my anxieties”, he states in explosive Hillary documentary

Bill Clinton claims that his affair with Monica Lewinsky was one of the ‘things I did to manage my anxieties’.

The former President suggests, in an explosive documentary seen by DailyMailTV, that he had the fling with the ex-White House intern while he was in office because it helped with his own issues.

Bill reveals that at the time he met Lewinsky the pressure of the job made him feel like a boxer who had done 30 rounds and he looked at Lewinsky as ‘something that will take your mind off it for a while’.

He makes the claims in an interview featured in the new documentary series that will air on Hulu about his wife Hillary Clinton, called ‘Hillary’, where the former First Lady and Secretary of State candidly reveals that in the aftermath of the scandal the couple underwent ‘painful’ marriage counseling.

Bill offers an apology to Lewinsky in the documentary that will premiere on Friday on Hulu, and says he felt ‘terrible’ that her life was defined by their affair.

But he said that at some point when things don’t return to normal ‘you’ve got to decide how to define normal’, suggesting the infamous former intern should just move on.

