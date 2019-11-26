Bill Cosby shows no remorse in first interview from prison: “It’s all a set up”

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there … They don’t know”

Bill Cosby is speaking out from prison.

Over a year after he was first incarcerated for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand, the disgraced actor and comedian — who is serving three to 10 years — has given his first interview. In it, the 82-year-old maintained his innocence from his Pennsylvania correctional institution, Phoenix, which is located outside Philadelphia, and, because of that, he expects to serve the entire sentence. Cosby also called his trial a “set up” and the jurors “imposters.”

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby told National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com, clearly not believing he will leave prison on the early side of his sentence. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Cosby, who is appealing his sentence, said his trial was “all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”

