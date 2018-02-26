Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dies at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa Cosby has died, USA TODAY has confirmed. She was 44.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, Ensa had a history of medical problems and was possibly awaiting a kidney transplant.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt confirmed Cosby’s daughter’s death to USA TODAY. “Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,” he said in a statement. “Thank you.”

Ensa was a strong defender of her father, last year saying that though she had chosen to live her life out of the spotlight, “for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore.

read more at usatoday.com