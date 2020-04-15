Bill Gates praises Greece from Home Virtual Tourism Covid-19 response

The “Greece from Home” platform was launched at the start of April by the GNTO and Marketing Greece, with the support of Google

Greece from Home online platform letting people tour the country from their homes where many are locked down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus was applauded by Microsoft’s Bill Gates as a “brilliant initiative.”

The program was developed by the Greek National Tourism Organization to help bolster Greek tourism with the sector facing a near wipe-out and projected revenue losses of up to 70 percent this year with most international air traffic curtailed.”

“The tourism industry is definitely one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. But maybe you can learn from ‘Greece from Home,’” which is being done in conjunction with Google, he was quoted by Inc magazine as saying in an interview with LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Daniel Roth on how to bring a worldwide economic recovery.

The “Greece from Home” platform was launched at the start of April by the GNTO and Marketing Greece, with the support of Google, aimed at letting people who can’t come to Greece, for now, to connect with the culture and attractions when they can travel.

Read more: Tornos