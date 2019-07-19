Bill Gates “toppled” from second spot as richest person in the world by Louis Vuitton owner

Luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault has displaced Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates as the second wealthiest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 70-year-old who currently is the chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton SE or LVMH (LVMHF) broke through to the top 3 ranks last month when his net worth surpassed $100 billion for the first time.

Gates had held steady as the second-richest person the world — behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — for seven years.

But Arnault took Gates’ spot after LVMH stock surged on Tuesday, increasing his net worth to $107.6 billion.

