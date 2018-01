Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, as a sell-off in cryptocurrencies continued for a second day.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency dived as low as $9,199.59 Wednesday morning, falling almost 19 percent within 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. CoinDesk tracks prices from cryptocurrency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex. Bitcoin then recovered slightly to $10,123 at 11:56 a.m. ET.

more at cnbc.com