Bizarre! Body falls from plane and crashes into garden!

A body has fallen from a plane and landed in a south London garden. The man is believed to have been a stowaway who hid underneath the plane before it took off from Nairobi, Kenya. He fell from the landing gear of a jet as it approached Heathrow after a nine-hour flight, police and airline officials say. The Metropolitan Police force says the body of an unidentified man was found in a south London garden on Sunday, and it’s believed he fell from a plane. He has not yet been identified. Kenya Airways said Monday that police traced the body to its Nairobi-London flight. A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane’s landing-gear compartment. In a statement, the Met Police said: ‘Officers are working to establish the identity of a man believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of an aeroplane.

more at metro.co.uk