Bizarre video shows giant swirling sinkhole consuming huge chunks of grass (video)

Mesmerizing footage shows a large chunk of land collapsing into a huge swirling sinkhole in Kericho, in the highlands west of the Great Rift Valley in Kenya, east Africa.

The video shows the seemingly small sinkhole start sucking in water from a large puddle, before pulling in huge chunks of mud and long grass.

Locals can be overheard shouting and laughing in shock and amazement at the scene, which took place on Friday.

Heavy rain has battered the region, leading to severe flooding and landslides across Kenya that left 100 people dead and nearly 2,000 homeless.

Geography teacher Dicken Muchena, 27, who shot the footage, said: “I think along the rift valley, a lot of activities are taking place covertly.

