Bizarre ways to press button amid coronavirus pandemic (viral video)

Concerned Thais are taking increasingly bizarre steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus – and some of them appear to be quite ingenious as the video below shows.

The method used by office workers involves connecting safety pins to lighters which they use to touch the buttons then burn off any germs immediately after.

Pictures show that many offices and apartment blocks are leaving cotton buds or toothpicks inside elevators so residents don’t have to touch the buttons with their fingers.

Others have even covered the controls in cling film to stop germs from gathering on the metal surface.

source viralpress

also read

200.000 masks ordered by Italian hospitals blocked at Turkish customs for two weeks!

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am (videos)