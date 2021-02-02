Black Live Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

He had nominated Black Lives Matter “for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence”

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Black Lives Matter, the global racial justice movement, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In his nomination letter, Petter Eide, a Socialist Left member of the Storting, Norway’s parliament, wrote that he had nominated Black Lives Matter “for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.”

“BLM’s call for systemic change have spread around the world, forcing other countries to grapple with racism within their own societies,” he continued.

The movement began after the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s killer in 2013 and reached a peak in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Eide wrote.

Eide cited Black Lives Matter’s “online platform to provide activists with a shared set of principles and goals,” saying the grassroots movement “comprises many views and a broad array of demands.”

