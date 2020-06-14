Black Lives Matter Fraud: Donations go straight to the Democrat Party

A look at the money trail conducted by GatewayPundit shows that BlackLivesMatter.com is merely a passthrough to the Democrats

The case of BlackLivesMatter.com is a perfect example of the criminal money laundering effort these fake “charities” are.

There is an untold story, here. We all keep seeing these corporations, actors, and sports leagues puffing themselves up as “doing something about racism” by donating literally millions of dollars to these left-wing “Black Lives Matter” affiliated groups. But where is the accounting showing that these groups are actually “doing something” with all these millions?

You can bet that if someone bothered to actually look, many of these fake charities are really just money pots making the people running them rich. And the rest of the cash goes right to the Democrat Party.

So, a look at the money trail conducted by GatewayPundit shows that BlackLivesMatter.com is merely a passthrough to the Democrats and that “doing something about racism” has nothing whatever to do with their expenditures of people’s donations.

Why would we say that? Well, when you click on the Donate button on you end up at the donation page of a group called ActBlue.

Read more: The Washington Sentinel