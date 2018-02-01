Unfavourable weather conditions and industrial waste are the chief causes for the appearance of black snow in the Siberian city of Omsk, according to regional authorities.
Russian social media users have been posting photos of the black snow with comments such as “the carbon plant is doing something incredible” and “the childrens’ playgrounds are all black.”
Black snow falls in Siberia
Caused by industrial waste and weather, authorities say
