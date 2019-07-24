“Blade Runner” fans spot strange coincidence in Rutger Hauer’s death

With the news that the veteran actor Rutger Hauer died last week at the age of 75 has come a peculiar alignment in the stars.

Hauer was best known for his iconic role as Roy Batty, the homicidal android ‘replicant’ hunted by Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard in Ridley Scott’s benchmark sci-fi Blade Runner.

Ultimately, as Deckard closes in on Batty, who has become self-aware but whose life span is coming to an end, the two share a moment together, among the most memorable in cinema history.

Batty tells Deckard of the incredible things he has seen in space, and expresses sorrow at how when he dies his memories will be lost, ‘like tears in rain’, an unscripted line added by Hauer himself.

In Blade Runner, the year is 2019, meaning that Roy Batty and the iconic Hauer died in the same year. Which seems strangely poignant.

Source: yahoo