A series of explosions at a munitions depot in the Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian borders rocked the town of Reyhanli the early morning hours.

Authorities evacuated citizens around the facility and reported there had been no casualties, according to NTV television network.

The causes of the blasts, which began around 03:30 [local time], are not yet known, according to sources on the television network. The area has been blocked off.