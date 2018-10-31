Blast near Russian FSB HQ kills one

Oct, 31 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The motives for the explosion have not been determined yet

One person has reportedly been killed after a blast occurred near the provincial headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the northern city of Arkhangelsk. A person standing close to the explosion has reportedly succumbed to injuries.
Russian authorities have not made any comments in the reported blast so far. The motive behind the incident has not yet been determined.

Tags With: