Blast rocks Copenhagen

It is the second explosion in four days

Copenhagen has been rocked by an explosion outside a police station in what is the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days.

No one was injured in the blast, which happened outside a mobile police station in the Norrebro, just outside the city centre, police said.

On Tuesday, one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.

Police said it is too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could not immediately comment further.

They are looking for a man seen fleeing from the scene dressed in dark clothing and white shoes, and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Serious attacks or violence are rare in the small Nordic country of 5.7 million people that prides itself on a reputation for safety and social tolerance.

more at dailymail.co.uk