Blast rocks Russian plant injuring 19 (videos)

Blasts at an explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk in central Russia injured around 19 people on Saturday, TASS and Interfax news agency reported, citing the local health ministry.

A section of the building where the blasts occurred was partially destroyed and a fire broke out at the facility, where explosives and ammunition were stored, the news agencies said.

source: reuters