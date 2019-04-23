Blasts hit 3 ATMs overnight in Attica

It is not known if the culprits took the cash from the machines

Three ATMs in the areas of Marathon and Megara were blown up by unknown suspects in the morning hours of Wednesday.

The first two ATMs hit were located in front of a supermarket on Marathon Avenue.

The blast, which occurred at 4:10 am, caused damage to both the ATM and the supermarket window glass.

The explosion at the third ATM, which was located at the 40th km of the Athens-Corinth National Highway, at the Megara, in a kiosk, happened a little later at 4:20 am.

So far it has yet to be determined whether the culprits took the cash from the ATMs.

Police are conducting investigations to detect the culprits.