Blind school girl repeatedly raped by teachers in India

Two teachers in India have been accused of raping a blind girl over a two month period in a school for children with disabilities.

Chaman Thakor, 62, and Jayanti Thakor, 30, allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in the school’s music room.

The string of assaults were only revealed after her family became suspicious when she was due to return to the boarding school in Ambaji, Gujarat after the Diwali vacation last month.

She broke down and confided in her aunt, explaining her ordeal at the hands of the two teachers.

The older man, Jayanthi Thakor, 62, then allegedly assaulted her in the same room three days later. There was one more instance of rape by the older Thakor on the day before an Indian festival.

