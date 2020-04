Blonde babe Vicky shares pics with fans (photos)

Vicky is keeping her fans happy

Like all her colleagues in showbiz, hot Vicky Kavoura is forced to stay indoors abiding by the authorities’ strict regulations.

With ample time on her hands, the sexy actress and TV hostess shared some of her favourite snapshot from the past.

Her most recent professional endeavour before the lockdown was the backstage presentation of the talent reality show on Open TV called “Just the 2 of us”.

Her 150K+ fans on Instagram rushed to leave positive comments and love the photos.

View this post on Instagram ✨ #actress #instaphoto #photooftheday ❤️ A post shared by Vicky (@kavouravicky_official) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:14am PDT