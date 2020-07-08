Blonde beauty Ioanna deletes “too hot to handle” Instagram photos (pics)

Ioanna Maleskou, the hot TV presenter from Crete TV, who recently signed a contract with Athens-based national channel SKAI-TV to host a 2-hour show, decided to delete some of her photos on her Instagram account, as she deemed them to be too “hot” for her public profile, according to show “Summer # Not” on Open TV.

The blonde, blue-eyed presenter, according to what was said on Open TV’s show, may have wanted to delete the specific photos, not only to ‘correct’ her public image, but also to erase some personal moments from her past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Ioanna Maleskou 👑 (@imaleskou) on Jul 13, 2019 at 4:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Ioanna Maleskou 👑 (@imaleskou) on Jul 19, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Ioanna Maleskou 👑 (@imaleskou) on Jul 29, 2019 at 5:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Ioanna Maleskou 👑 (@imaleskou) on Jun 8, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Ioanna Maleskou 👑 (@imaleskou) on Jun 19, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT