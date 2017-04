A boat carrying 38 illegal migrants communicate a distress signal off the coast of the island of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea, Saturday morning. According to sources, there are 13 children among the people on the boat who are in urgent need of medical attention. Ambulances have converged on the island’s port to take those in need of care to hospital. The island authorities said the people would remain on the island as long as necessary to receive humanitarian aid before being returned.