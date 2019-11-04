Boat stuck above Niagara Falls for more than a century dislodged by severe storms (video-photos)

Wreck has moved closer towards highest waterfall, with authorities unsure whether it could soon go over the edge

An 80-foot long iron-hulled boat that has been rusting above Niagara Falls for 101 years is now at greater risk of going over the enormous waterfall after a storm on Halloween dislodged the wreck and brought it closer to the edge.

The boat is a scow – a type of flat-bottomed sailing vessel which were commonly used for navigating shallow waters – and in 1918 was being used to dredge sandbanks higher up the Niagara River when a rope connecting it to a tugboat snapped.

It drifted downstream towards Horseshoe Falls – the highest waterfall of Niagara Falls – with two workers still aboard. Just 838 yards from the falls, the boat became grounded on rocks, and a 17-hour rescue mission was launched to rescue the two men from the raging water.

It had been disintegrating on the same spot ever since, and became known as the Niagara Scow.

But the storms on 31 October dislodged it from the rocks it had been resting on for over a century, and the scow is now 150 yards closer to the edge of the waterfall.

