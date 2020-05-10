Boat with 19 refugees and illegal migrants lands on Lesvos shores

Another boat with 51 people on board had reached the island last Wednesday, in an area known as Skalochori

A boat carrying 19 migrants and refugees, all of them men from Iran and Afghanistan, arrived on the coast of northwestern Lesvos at around dawn on Sunday, in a region known as Lapsarna. This is the second migrant and refugee boat to reach this part of the island, far from the usual landing points on the eastern and northeastern shores.

Another boat with 51 people on board had reached the island last Wednesday, in an area known as Skalochori.

In accordance with measures introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the 19 new arrivals will be screened medically by the National Organisation for Public Health and then transferred to Megala Therma and put in quarantine for 14 days.

There have been no migrant and refugee flows to the islands of Chios and Samos since mid-March.

