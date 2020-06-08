Boat with 40 refugees and illegal migrants arrives in Lesvos

It was the second boat carrying migrants and refugees that arrives at Lesvos in June

A boat with 40 refugees and illegal migrants from Africa and Afghanistan arrived on Sunday at Gialotsipia beach in northwestern Lesvos. It was the second boat carrying migrants and refugees that arrives at Lesvos in June.

The 40 people will be set in quarantine at a camp in Megala Therma in which are already hosted 250 people that have arrived on the island in the last 40 days.

source amna.gr

