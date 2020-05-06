Boat with illegal migrants and refugees arrives in Lesvos

They will be placed in quarantine for 14 days

The first boat carrying migrants and refugees since April 1st arrived on the island of Lesvos on Wednesday, bringing 50 men, women and children from Afghanistan and Africa.

The boat arrived at Kalo Limani in the northwestern part of the island, far away from the traditional landing areas for migrant arrivals.

Due to the restrictive measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the migrants and refugees will remain in the area of arrival and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

source amna.gr