Three drown after boat with illegal migrants and refugees sinks east of Crete

Three people drowned as a boat carrying illegal migrants and refugees sank off the east coast of Crete on Monday. So far, rescue crews have managed to save 53 people, while the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A search and rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard is underway, 12 nautical miles east of Crete, to locate a boat with illegal migrants and refugees, which according to initial information transmitted by the Athens News Agency sank in the sea area.

An private boat has already arrived to provide aid, while according to the Coast Guard, one of the passengers called the emergency number 112, stating that he was boarding a boat with other people which was in distress.

According to sources, 16 people are on board.

A Coast Guard ship, a Navy frigate, two other sea vessels and an Air Force helicopter are rushing to the scene.