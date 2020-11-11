Body found at beach in Crete

The body of a man was found in the sea area of ​​Hersonissos, Crete on Wednesday.

According to a report from cretapost.gr, shortly after 12.30 pm recovery crews inspecting the area after yesterday’s extreme weather found a corpse stuck in the rocks of Sarandari beach.

Port officers, special Units for disasters (EMAK) members, and a National Centre for Emergency Assistance – EKAB – 166 ambulance rushed to the spot.

According to the latest information from cretapost.gr, the body has already been identified and belongs to a 45-year-old man.

Authorities are investigating all the scenarios in order to ascertain whether he is a victim of bad weather or any foul play was involved.

According to the latest information from cretapost, the death of the 45-year-old man is attributed by authorities to suicide.

In fact, his car was located in the area of Sarandari beach, while it seems that he had left a note explaining the reasons for his suicide.

also read

Hey, wanna buy a real, flyable F-4 Phantom?

A bomb explosion in Christian cemetery in Saudi Arabia – Four injured including a Greek police officer