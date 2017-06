Police found the body of a woman at the 4th pier of Glyfada in the south of Attica. The woman appears to be between 50-55 years old, 165cm tall, and was wearing a long black t-shirt, a black skirt with short beze colour tights underneath and dark blue shoes. The body was taken to Athens Capodistrian University toxicology lab for a postmortem examination. The Saronicos Coastguard is conducting a preliminary inquiry.