Bodybuilder says his silicone ‘doll-wife’ has broken and needs repairing (photos)

Yuri Tolochko, the famous Kazakhstani bodybuilder who married his silicone girlfriend, has come out to reveal his doll wife is now broken just days before they planned to celebrate the holidays and she needs to be repaired.

In a recent interview, Tolochko explained that his new wife has been sent away to another city to be repaired after she became “broken” shortly before their first Christmas as a married couple.

The revelation comes just weeks after they officially married, one year after the bodybuilder proposed to the sex doll, who he calls Margo.

