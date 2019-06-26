Boeing has so many grounded jets, it’s parking them in the employee lot (photos)

So many airplanes, so little space…

Imagine rolling into work on a Monday morning only to find your usual parking spot occupied by a commercial airliner.

Such is the life of employees at Boeing manufacturing facilities in the Seattle area, where undelivered 737 Max jets sit awaiting a software fix ― and the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval ― before they can retake the skies.

Having apparently used up all of the storage space it typically has for the jets, Boeing is now parking them in the employee lot, according to aerial footage captured by local NBC affiliate KING 5 News at the company’s factory in Renton, Washington.

Historical moment in Aviation history! ✈

Aerial images show the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked in the staff car park because there is no more capacity left at the airport. pic.twitter.com/TZ3MKH8rdM — Aviation photo ✈ (@Airplane_pic) June 23, 2019

