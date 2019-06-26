Boeing has so many grounded jets, it’s parking them in the employee lot (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

So many airplanes, so little space…

Related Stories

Imagine rolling into work on a Monday morning only to find your usual parking spot occupied by a commercial airliner.

Such is the life of employees at Boeing manufacturing facilities in the Seattle area, where undelivered 737 Max jets sit awaiting a software fix ― and the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval ― before they can retake the skies.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Ze Planes! Ze Planes! #boeingfield #boeingseattle #b737max #grounded #avgeek #aviationlovers #megaplane #megaaviation #planeaddict #aviationenthusiast #shotoniphone

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη DPermadi77 (@dpermadi77) στις

Having apparently used up all of the storage space it typically has for the jets, Boeing is now parking them in the employee lot, according to aerial footage captured by local NBC affiliate KING 5 News at the company’s factory in Renton, Washington.

Read more HERE

Tags With: