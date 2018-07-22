Boko Haram kills 18 people in Chad

Eighteen people were killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists in the Lake Chad region, a Chadian military source said Sunday.

“Boko Haram elements attacked a village south of Daboua,” not far from the border with Niger, at around 21:00 on Thursday and “cut the throats of 18 people, wounded two others and kidnapped 10 women,” the source said.

About 10.7 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid to the Lake Chad region, where there is one of the most serious crises in the world, with thousands fleeing the area due to a lack of food safety, according to the UN Humanitarian Service (Ocha).