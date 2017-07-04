Boko Haram kills 9 and kidnaps 37 women

Boko Haram militants have kidnapped 37 women and slit the throats of nine other people at a village in south-east Niger, according to the regional governor.

The attack happened on Sunday at the village of Ngalewa, near the border with Nigeria, the governor of Diffa region, Laouali Mahamane Dan Dano, told state TV.

“Boko Haram elements … slit the throats of nine people… they took women, 37 women, and departed with them,” he said.

“The defence and security forces are already in pursuit, and we hope that in the coming days these women will be found and freed,” he said.

The governor, who went to Ngalewa on Monday, said the village had been singled out because it was known for its resistance to the jihadists.

The assailants came by foot for greater stealth, he said.

The village’s mayor, Abari El Hadj Daouda, told AFP by phone that the attack happened on Sunday evening, “between 10 and 11pm.”

source: AFP