Bombshell daughter of David Hasselhoff in sexy lingerie photo-shoot (photos)

Hayley Hasselhoff has posed in satin lingerie while in a bedroom at The Westbridge Hotel in London.

The 25-year-old daughter of Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff – who has been a plus-size model since she was 14-years-old – looked sensational in black, pink and white bras and panties that made the most of her curves.



‘There’s an importance to having a magazine that sole purpose is centered around body confidence, fashion and curve,’ said the stunning model to SLiNK magazine. ‘Having our cover shoot be in lingerie was a very empowering moment for myself.’



The 1.73m model had her blonde locks pulled back and wore dramatic makeup with heavily lined eyes and matte pink lips.

The siren was shot by shutterbug Roberto Aguilar in a dreamy luxury hotel that had antique furniture painted gold as well as antique lamps.



In one set up the star, who has also appeared on the TV series Huge, wore a lovely light pink satin bra and panty set with a garter belt that also had black trim.

In another set up the cover girl wore a black lingerie set with lace trim as she wore her blonde locks down in soft waves, Marilyn Monroe style.



‘I am so excited to present my cover with SLiNK Magazine. I’ve worked with the magazine on multiple projects in the past and hold them in such a dear place in my heart,’ said the star, who is with Ford Models.

‘We as women need to love our bodies for all that they give us not only what they show,’ added the daughter of actress Pamela Bach, 54.

The Celebrity Showmance vet also said that the shoot was good for her confidence: ‘I was empowered to wear lingerie and love all of my body’s flaws in that moment.’

