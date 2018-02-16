Bombshell Hollywood breakup! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux end marriage! (videos-photos)

Feb, 16 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The couple announced their split in joint statement

Related

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have officially ended their relationship after two-plus years of marriage.
The couple announced that they had separated late last year in a joint statement obtained by HuffPost on Thursday.
The breakup, which Aniston and Theroux had intended to keep private at least for a while, was “mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” according to the couple. They decided to publicly announce the split in an attempt to “reduce any further speculation” and “gossip.”
“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the couple said in their statement.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.”
Aniston and Theroux met on the set of “Tropic Thunder” in 2007 and got engaged five years later. They were married on Aug. 5, 2015.
The actors do not have kids together, but they intend to stay friends and maintain their “deep respect and love” for each other, according to the couple.
Aniston, a hot topic for celebrity gossip sites, has previously criticized tabloid culture and the media’s obsession with her private life. In a 2016 essay for HuffPost, the actress said she was fed up with the incessant focus on her body, her personal decisions and whether or not she was pregnant. Last August, nearly a year after that commentary was published, she told Vogue that the gossip surrounding her personal life hadn’t let up. The statement reads as follows:

In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

source: Huffingtonpost.com

epa05107918 US actress Jennifer Aniston and her husband US actor Justin Theroux arrive for the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 17 January 2016. EPA/NINA PROMMER

epa04874937 (FILE) A file picture dated 25 January 2015 of US actors Jennifer Aniston (R) and Justin Theroux (L) arriving for the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to media reports, the couple married in a private wedding ceremony at their Los Angeles home on 05 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK *** Local Caption *** 51762665

epa05818164 Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston arrive for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 26 February 2017. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA/NINA PROMMER

epa06111612 US actress Jennifer Aniston (L) and husband US actor Justin Theroux (R) attend the star ceremony for US actor Jason Bateman in Hollywood, California, USA 26 July 2017. Bateman received the 2,616th star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA/PAUL BUCK

epa05903529 US actress Jennifer Aniston and US actor Justin Theroux arrives at the launch party by French fashion house Louis Vuitton of a new line of bags and accessories created by US artist Jeff Koons at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 11 April 2017. It is the first stage of Vuitton collaboration with Koons. Famous paintings works by Da Vinci, Titian, Rubens, Fragonard and Van Gogh have been transposed onto the canvas of bags. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Tags With: