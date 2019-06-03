Bomo Rethymno Mare Royal & Water Park Hotel indicuted in TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame”

The deluxe hotel complex Bomo Rethymno Mare Royal & Water Park in Skaleta, Rethymno, was awarded the “Hall of Fame” Certificate of Excellence Award of TripAdvisor a few days ago.

The hotel complex in Crete was inducted to TripAdvisor’s “Hall of Fame” after it received the Certificate of Excellence for a fifth consecutive year.

“The awarding of the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year and our induction to TripAdvisor’s “Hall of Fame” is a source of inspiration and vigilance for us”, said owner Manolis Tsakalakis.

Based on the hotel’s customer database, the top five nationalities in terms of booking are Russians, Scandinavians, Germans, French, and Dutch.

The hotel complex picked up last year’s honourary “Treasures of Greek Tourism” award 2018, as well as the Green Key eco-label.

The hotel has a kitchen with a We Do Local certificate and includes facilities such as suites, restaurants, swimming pools, water park, etc.