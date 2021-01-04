Bond girl Tanya Roberts dies at 65

Tanya Roberts, the one-time Bond girl, and “That 70’s Show” actress has died, her publicist announced on Sunday. She was 65.

“I’m very sad to have to post this. Yes, Tanya passed away today. I’m heart broken,” a post on her official Facebook fan page said, which was attributed to her publicist, Mike Pingel.

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after she collapsed while walking her dogs last month, Pingel told the Hollywood Reporter. Her death was not COVID-19 related, reports said. She was seen conducting live chats with fans as recently as Dec. 19 and was said to be in good health.

source foxnews.com

